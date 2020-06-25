Tucker Carlson Cooks Up His Dumbest Conspiracy Theory Yet

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson spent the opening minutes of his show Wednesday night railing against protesters who have toppled monuments to racist historical figures nationwide.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host cooked up a conspiracy theory involving the Democrats and the anti-racism demonstrations that spread following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Carlson, who has a long history of making racist comments, also declared that America “is not a racist country.

“It’s pretty clear that nothing is what we’re told it is,” said Carlson. “These are not protests. This is not about George Floyd. It’s not about systemic racism, whatever that is. America is not a racist country. You are not a bad person for living here. These are definitely not protesters or not even rioters.”

“They are the armed militia of the Democratic Party. They’re working to overthrow our system of government,” he continued. “They’re trying to put themselves in power. That’s all obvious now.”

Carlson called the protesters “idiots, for real,” angry children” and “utterly stupid,” claiming “there’s probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history.”

“They’re mouth-breathers. They know nothing. They couldn’t tell you who George Washington was,” Carlson ranted. “They don’t know when the Civil War was fought, probably not even to the century. They say they oppose racism and then they ripped down monuments to abolitionists. They don’t see the contradiction in that because they have no idea who the abolitionists were. They think it’s a band from the 80s.”

