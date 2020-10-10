POLITICS

Tucker Carlson's 'Very Odd' Pronunciation Of 'Ottawa' Has People In Stitches

"I could not be more offended by the way Tucker Carlson butchers the name of our awesome capital city," one person responded to the Fox News host.

Fox News’ primetime personality Tucker Carlson had many Twitter users scratching their heads on Friday night with his pronunciation of the name of Canada’s capital, Ottawa.

Carlson pronounced it “Ah-Tah-Wa” in a segment criticizing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The anchor suggested the California senator didn’t know American history because she spent some of her teenage years north of the border.

Check out the clip here:

Ottawa City Councillor Tim Tierney tweeted a “how to pronounce Ottawa?” video in response to Carlson’s enunciation:

And while the majority of social media users mocked Carlson over his apparent gaffe, some suggested it could have been on purpose given his repeated mispronunciation of Harris’ name in the past.

