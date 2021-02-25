New Ad Calling Out Fox News Host Causes #TuckerIsABigot To Trend On Twitter

The #TuckerIsABigot hashtag trended nationally on Twitter Thursday following the release of a damning online ad that called out Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s downplaying of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
In the spot for the Really American PAC, veteran radio host Chip Franklin slams Carlson for denying that the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump was an armed insurrection or that white supremacists were involved in the violence.
Carlson has in recent weeks sown doubt about COVID-19 vaccines, peddled a conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden’s marriage and played dumb on the QAnon movement.
Really American’s video received more than half a million views in its first eight hours on Twitter.
The PAC ― which describes itself on YouTube as “a group of passionate Americans who want to ensure the United States remains an inclusive and welcoming country for generations to come” ― released multiple viral spots attacking Trump before the 2020 election.
Following Biden’s victory, the group has pivoted to attacking Trump’s enablers and allies in Congress and elsewhere.