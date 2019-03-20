Tucker Carlson Forgets Own Remarks, Says U.S. Is 'Not A Very Racist Country'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who is engulfed in scandal following the resurfacing of his old racist and sexist remarks and who once said immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” argued Tuesday that the U.S. is actually “not a very racist country.”
The embattled host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” bolstered his claim by saying America has had “a ton of intermarriage and even more immigration over the 150 years since slavery ended.”
Carlson’s comments came during a discussion in which he argued against slavery reparations. He agreed slavery was “America’s original sin” and said it had “had consequences that have rippled through the centuries.”