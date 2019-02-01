Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called wind power “a scam” as he railed against the Green New Deal being proposed by left-leaning Democrats on Thursday night.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said generating electricity from wind turbines was nothing more than an “elaborate rip-off perpetuated on impoverished rural America by a few heavily subsidized corporations that are getting rich by making the landscape uglier.”

“How is wind power going to heat your house when it’s 30 below?” Carlson added.

Check out the clip here:

As this video from the Science Channel explains, wind turbines are key to helping power thousands of homes in the interior of Alaska during the winter:

Carlson’s questioning of how wind turbines worked in the cold was widely ridiculed on Twitter:

I live in the #2 wind energy state in the nation, where our largest public university is powered entirely by wind energy. The only scam is Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/SOxVF5C9BG — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) February 1, 2019

Tucker Carlson might want to read about the subjects he talks about on television. https://t.co/c4dQwA7E7z — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 1, 2019

Does @TuckerCarlson not know that it's often cold AND windy at the same time? https://t.co/OqtKnzszKD — David Pakman (@dpakman) February 1, 2019

Thank God the wind doesn’t blow when it’s cold. Can you imagine how cold it would’ve been this week if there had been WIND blowing? They’d have to make up a whole new temperature index. — Eric Morse (@elmorse) February 1, 2019

We all know wind power only can make air conditioning, and only the fires of Mordor can make heat. Duh. — Frosty the Ryan ☃️ (@Ryan_Travis) February 1, 2019

He thought these are big fans, No Tucker, they are not pic.twitter.com/bkUneIJP3u — DesertWolf (@DesertW28387733) February 1, 2019

Oh, that @TuckerCarlson. Always going on and on about what America can't do despite other countries already doing it. https://t.co/WBB5XopUwz — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) February 1, 2019

Fox News: powered by wigs and oil money https://t.co/f5Bwl0A575 — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) February 1, 2019

If only there was wind when it’s cold! pic.twitter.com/zjMLUPQP9E — Liddell (@billliddell) February 1, 2019

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson just became the dumbest person in America. Congrats Tuck. https://t.co/WNQyPipEHM — (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) February 1, 2019

First it was @gatewaypundit with solar panels, now @TuckerCarlson and @RealJamesWoods seem to have some very strange ideas about how wind turbines work. https://t.co/iYphE5FZUD — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) February 1, 2019

Carlson also claimed that America was “nowhere near” being able to fulfill the Green New Deal’s aim of eliminating the use of fossil fuels within 12 years, and replacing them with sustainable and renewable energy.

It would put 6 million Americans out of work, he alleged, although he did not factor in the jobs that would be created by new industries. Carlson said the deal’s aim could be described as both “ambitious” and “more destructive than a major war on U.S. soil.”

He stopped short of criticizing solar power, however, which he acknowledged was “a promising technology” — unlike his Fox News colleague Jesse Watters, who didn’t have such a positive outlook on solar energy.