It's That Time Of Year: Fox News' 'War On Christmas' Gets A Pandemic Twist

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave the network’s worn-out “War on Christmas” rhetoric a pandemic-era twist on Thursday, accusing public health experts of trying to cancel the holiday.

Infectious disease experts and politicians who listen to them have urged Americans to avoid travel, limit large gatherings and heed other safety precautions this holiday season as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths soar to record-setting highs.

This, Carlson claims, is an effort to ruin Christmas.

“If death is inevitable ... maybe we should pause before we destroyed the living in the name of trying to eliminate it,” he declared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Politicians understand this threat. They figured out that Christmas is bigger than they are, and therefore it’s a threat to them. Better cancel it. In fact, they’re trying hard.”

Right-wingers like Tucker Carlson have not only politicized the virus but they’ve decided they’re on the side of the virus pic.twitter.com/XtQD54tuQb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

He aired a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, urging people to minimize travel and “indoor-type congregate settings.”

Carlson accused Fauci of using complicated language, telling his viewers, “What Fauci is saying here in English is that you need to avoid going to church. You need to avoid your own family.”

“Those are the congregate settings he just mentioned ― you need to spend Christmas alone. It’s important. All the experts agree with that.”

He then attacked an official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for offering the same message.