War On Thanksgiving... In June? Fox News Segment Takes An Unexpected Turn

A Fox News segment on Tucker Carlson’s show took an unusual turn on Thursday night.
The segment, which aired on June 3, included “culture war” gripes about how Thanksgiving was taught in schools:
Needless to say, generations of Americans were raised on a version of the events leading up to ― and following ― the first Thanksgiving that ranged from heavily sanitized to downright mythical.
Fox News has a long history of trying to gin up faux “wars” on various holidays, especially Christmas. But the long-out-of-season attempt to stir outrage over Thanksgiving earned the network some mockery on Twitter:
