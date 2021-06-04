War On Thanksgiving... In June? Fox News Segment Takes An Unexpected Turn

A Fox News segment on Tucker Carlson’s show took an unusual turn on Thursday night.

The segment, which aired on June 3, included “culture war” gripes about how Thanksgiving was taught in schools:

“I know that when they teach the children about Thanksgiving they ask them what could’ve been done differently on Thanksgiving which strikes me as a way to shame children for their American heritage” pic.twitter.com/X0GdiwkwOy — Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2021

Needless to say, generations of Americans were raised on a version of the events leading up to ― and following ― the first Thanksgiving that ranged from heavily sanitized to downright mythical.

Fox News has a long history of trying to gin up faux “wars” on various holidays, especially Christmas. But the long-out-of-season attempt to stir outrage over Thanksgiving earned the network some mockery on Twitter:

Yes, Thanksgiving. A holiday not nationally celebrated until the Civil War. There is way too much unironic stupidity to unpack here. https://t.co/OQuGPyN2hy — Luke Russell (@LukeRussell1281) June 4, 2021

I'm sorry this is just so funny, I'm losing my mind over this. like,,, she's SO MAD over absolutely NOTHING, god could you imagine having this woman as your mother pic.twitter.com/usDhE1XQYH — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 4, 2021

well, we could have moved in respectfully, listened to the natives, and welcomed them as partners in whatever ventures we felt like doing here, Nicole https://t.co/Na31Qeg1Rx — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) June 4, 2021

Imagine being so insecure in your identity that you won't allow accurate history to be taught to your children because they might find out some white people did some bad things in the past. https://t.co/Emc3QZpHdT — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) June 4, 2021