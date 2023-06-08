Fox News Hosts Have Most Predictable Response To New York Wildfire Smoke

Jeanine Pirro, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity all dismissed the city’s atrocious air quality — caused by wildfires in Canada — and mocked official advice to wear face masks amid the smog that is expected to last for days.

“While Americans choke on the smoke, the far left smells an opportunity,” said “The Five” co-host Pirro, who turned the haze into an attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her signature policy, the Green New Deal.

Oscasio-Cortez “says that we must, quote, ‘Adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, and healthcare to prepare for what’s to come,’” mocked Pirro. “Other Democrats are pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.”

The conservative network has often peddled climate disinformation.

Jesse Watters said:

“Half the country can’t go outside or breathe fresh air because of our stupid neighbors up north, and the president hasn’t said a single word about it because we don’t have a real president. Other politicians went on TV and told us to quarantine like the good old days.”

After airing footage of New York Mayor Eric Adams urging people to stay inside and mask up, Watters mockingly continued:

“Covid: stay home, wear a mask. Smoke bomb: stay home, wear a mask. Elections: stay home, wear a mask. Nuke strike: stay home, wear a mask. The government is prepared for anything.”

Prime-time anchor Sean Hannity, meanwhile, expressed surprise at people who were complaining about their breathing.

“I’m like, ‘I’m walking in the same place you’re walking in and I don’t feel a thing.’ And I’m trying to understand. I work out regularly. So, I think I’m relatively in tune with my body,” he explained.

“I think if I was having difficulty breathing I would notice, but these are young people saying this. Are they all snowflakes?” Hannity asked contributor Charly Arnolt.

“I think people just like to make a big deal out of nothing,” Arnolt replied. “You know, we talk about people playing the victim card. This is just one reason for people to start complaining again."