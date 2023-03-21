Fox News Host Finds Strange New Way To Define ‘Woke'

Fox News personalities may often freak out over things going “woke,” like when Lego last month represented people with physical and mental disabilities in a new line of toys.

But when talking about what the term “woke” actually means on Monday, host Dana Perino appeared to suggest it was actually indefinable.

Instead, it could be about a “feeling” or a “sense,” she claimed.

Perino said those who applauded Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign rants about “political correctness” ruining America “knew exactly what he meant,” even though an actual definition of political correctness may have eluded them.

To be “woke” is “sort of like the Supreme Court definition of pornography: you know it when you see it,” Perino continued. “So, the Democrats want to get you in an argument where you’re having to define woke-ism as if Webster’s Dictionary is defining it. And that’s not what it is.”

“It could be a feeling. It could be a sense. And I wonder if Republicans or conservatives are going to have to define it more,” she added.

Perino’s comments came days after conservative commentator Bethany Mandel struggled to define the term live on air, despite having written a book about “woke indoctrination.”