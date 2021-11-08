Fox NFL Analysts Pound Aaron Rodgers For Lying And Spreading Vaccine Nonsense

Fox NFL analysts Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan eviscerated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for lying about his vaccination status and for his misinformed defense. (Watch the clip below.)

“You lied to everyone,” said “Fox NFL Sunday” host Terry Bradshaw, a retired quarterback, adding: “Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers, the reigning MVP, had to miss the Packers’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. He previously answered questions about his vaccination status by saying he was “immunized,” but that proved to be deceptive.

When Rodgers finally admitted last week that he was unvaccinated, he sounded like many a right-wing anti-vaxxer, complaining he was targeted by a “woke mob” for being a “critical thinker.”

Rodgers falsely claimed that recovery from a COVID-19 infection provides better immunity than the shots. He expressed concern about the possible effect on his fertility, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people wanting children to take the vaccine.

Rodgers also said he heeded advice from podcast comedian Joe Rogan and is taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that Bradshaw noted is used to deworm cattle. Rogan also contracted COVID. There is little evidence ivermectin has any effect against the coronavirus.

Coaching great Johnson called Rodgers “selfish.” Former star defensive end Howie Long destroyed Rodgers’ claim that vaccination is a “personal decision.” And Strahan, a former New York Giants star, chided Rodgers for using a Martin Luther King Jr. quote about moral obligation to object to unjust rules.

Check out the clip here:

