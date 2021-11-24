A supercut of moments of Fox News personalities appearing at the Fox Nation streaming service’s Patriot Awards last week has prompted many people on Twitter to ask the same question.

Namely, “is this real?”

In the montage that The Recount shared on Twitter Tuesday, Pete Hegseth shows off his jacket lined with the American flag during a dig at “fawning reporters” and “kale-eating celebrities.” America is “simply the awesomest” and “if you don’t love it, you can always leave it,” he declares.

Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, tries to mock the nation’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci with a line about masks.

And Tucker Carlson asks, “How many other countries have like dog movies where everyone cries?” — prompting an attendee to shout, “We love our dogs, we don’t eat them.”

The 59-second clip ends with the audience chanting the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“It’s a miracle The Onion is still in business when this is real life,” commented one critic. Others thought it was a skit from “Saturday Night Live.”

