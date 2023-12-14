This Is The Only Gift That Your Mother-In-Law Will Like, According To Pretty Much Everyone

The overwhelming consensus is that one of these digital (or analog) picture frames is the only thing worth getting.
If ever there was a tricky group of people to shop for, it’s mothers-in-law. When I recently polled a group of mothers-in-law on HuffPost’s various Facebook pages, and asked them what gifts they’d love to receive this holiday season, the suggestions were generally along the lines of their children’s continued happiness, requests for more grandchildren, taking a walk together as a family and more visits from their kids. These are all lovely sentiments, but admittedly difficult to wrap and place under the Christmas tree.

When I went back to the drawing board and consulted a group of HuffPost editors for inspiration on mother-in-law gifting, their responses were remarkably uniform. One gift that seems to always land perfectly with mothers-in-law is the framed family photo, specifically one of the endlessly customizable digital variety.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best picture frames your mother-in-law is sure to love. The list includes both digital and analog options from retailers like Framebridge, Amazon and more. Whether they prefer a digital or love a classic printed photo and frame, this is one gift that will make them happy all year round.

1
Amazon
A Frameo 10.1-inch smart picture frame
Digital picture frames are always a great option because they can enjoy an entire photo album with little to no effort. This is a great option from Amazon that happens to be a bit more affordable, while remaining highly rated and popular in comparison to other digital frames. It has touchscreen capability and displays photos in a slideshow format so they can see all their faves rotate through. Family members can send new photos to it via app from anywhere in the world.
$89 at Amazon
2
Aura
An Aura Carver digital frame
This beloved frame also allows anyone in the family to load photos onto it and keep adding via the app as time goes on. It has an HD display that ensures wonderful photo clarity and comes in two different colors.
$149 at Aura
3
Amazon
A Skylight 15-inch digital picture frame
This WiFi-enabled digital picture frame is 15 inches wide, though you can also purchase a 10-inch option for a bit less. It's incredibly easy to load photos onto it straight from your phone (family members can also do so by invitation), making it a breeze for even the most tech-averse person to use. It also offers touchscreen capabilities.
$284.99 at Amazon (regularly $299.99)
4
Amazon
An Americanflat front-loading art frame
My mother, who is both a grandmother and mother-in-law, requested an art frame that can hold multiple pieces of kids' artwork at once. Pieces can be switched out or added frequently as kids bring back works of art from school. This particular option can hold a whopping 100 pieces of artwork and has a front-loading display that makes it easy to admire the most recent work of art. You can get it in a variety of colorful frame options, and it features shatter-proof glass, which will come as a relief to many.
$16.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
5
Framebridge
Framebridge The #1 Gift frame
There's a reason this is Framebridge's most popular gifting frame. It's a beloved style that looks great with all kinds of images, whether it be a landscape, family photo or fancy portrait. Framebridge makes it easy to get high-quality framing and prints straight to your doorstep. They print, frame and delivery this lovely frame in a gift box with a matching bow, so you don't have to lift a finger.
$90 at Framebridge
6
Artifact Uprising
An Artifact Uprising photo display ornament
Available in metal or brass in circle and square shapes, this small sweet keepsake will make your mother-in-law beam every holiday season. It's made with high-quality materials and a lovely red or ivory ribbon, giving it a timeless look and feel. All you do is make your selections and upload your photos and Artifact Uprising sends this lovely ornament displaying an archival-quality photo print.
$29.75 at Artifact Uprising
7
Williams Sonoma
The Williams Sonoma Aerin wave gallery frame
Available in four different sizes, this lovely frame has a minimalist, simple silhouette with just enough whimsy to add charm to a space without overwhelming it. It features an archival-quality paper mat and is made with lightweight, strong resin. It was designed in collaboration with lifestyle expert Aerin Lauder.
$100+ at Williams Sonoma
8
Anthropologie
An Anthropologie Heather frame
If your mother-in-law loves Anthro, then you can't miss with this lovely handcrafted frame. It's made with capiz and brass wire, giving it a unique, sculptural look that will beautifully highlight the photo within. It's available in two sizes.
$28+ at Anthropologie
9
Quince
A Quince shagreen leather picture frame
Perfect for those with a soft, timeless aesthetic, this beautiful frame from Quince is made with shagreen, embossed leather that has been popular for centuries. It's elegant, minimalist and as sophisticated as it gets, looking much more expensive than it really is.
$39.90+ at Quince

