This Is The Only Gift That Your Mother-In-Law Will Like, According To Pretty Much Everyone

If ever there was a tricky group of people to shop for, it’s mothers-in-law. When I recently polled a group of mothers-in-law on HuffPost’s various Facebook pages, and asked them what gifts they’d love to receive this holiday season, the suggestions were generally along the lines of their children’s continued happiness, requests for more grandchildren, taking a walk together as a family and more visits from their kids. These are all lovely sentiments, but admittedly difficult to wrap and place under the Christmas tree.

When I went back to the drawing board and consulted a group of HuffPost editors for inspiration on mother-in-law gifting, their responses were remarkably uniform. One gift that seems to always land perfectly with mothers-in-law is the framed family photo, specifically one of the endlessly customizable digital variety.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best picture frames your mother-in-law is sure to love. The list includes both digital and analog options from retailers like Framebridge, Amazon and more. Whether they prefer a digital or love a classic printed photo and frame, this is one gift that will make them happy all year round.

