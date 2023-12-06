″I got this for my mom who lives in Wisconsin and all her grandkids live in California. She is always wanting updated photos of them and I am terrible about printing photos out! This is a great way for my brother and I to send her photos straight to her frame storage. She was super happy with and says the picture wuality is really nice and that it looks like the frames around it that have photos in them.” — Jason & Stefanie

“I bought this as a gift for my friend. I have it in my house and all my friends love it. So I decided to gift it for my friend’s house warming and it was an instant hit! It works great, can just upload photos to the mobile app and it keeps displaying. I just love this digital photo frame so much.” — vee

“Absolutely love this item. Got it for 3 people for Christmas and they all love them so much they bought them for other people. Super easy to set up, and great picture quality. My boyfriend’s grandparents, who do not understand technology very well, can easily use this and send pictures to our FRAMEO!” — Maddi

“For Christmas I was looking for a wonderful digital picture frame for my teens to keep in their rooms, we travel a lot and I wanted them to have all the cool pictures in sight. This frame is the perfect size for a bedroom! Both of my kids easily downloaded the app required for this frame to their phones (and so did my husband and I), the app made it incredibly easy to put pictures on the frame and now we can all contribute to their frames with a touch of a button. You can also add short videos along with pictures which is fun. Great gift!!” — GoAskYourMom

“I got this as a gift for my mom and she loves it! It was very easy to setup and easy to add all of my brothers and sisters to also be able to send pictures to the frame. The picture quality is great.” — Phillip M