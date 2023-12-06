HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’re looking for an easy yet thoughtful gift to give friends and family this holiday season, look no further. The 10.1-inch Frameo digital picture frame can keep everyone connected from afar, showcasing new moments and past memories alike. With 16 gigabytes of internal memory and space for a micro SD card, this smart frame lets you upload photos and videos to it instantly, even from states away. And today, it’s $20 off.
Working with the free Frameo app, this digital picture frame is incredibly easy to use and set up, making it a great option even for people who aren’t tech-savvy. You simply connect the frame to the nearest Wi-Fi network, then connect it to a phone (or phones) to send photos.
After everything is synced up, anyone with access can upload new photos from connected smartphones anywhere. You can send multiple photos at once or connect your smart phone to more than one frame, if you want to send the same photo to multiple family members at the same time.
Many reviews note that this has been a perfect gift for grandparents and cross-country family members, even mentioning that it has been a great option for people who don’t like FaceTime or video chat to stay up-to-date with growing little ones.
The frame automatically adjusts its display to portrait or landscape, depending on how you set it in your home. It even lets you customize all sorts of display features like brightness and zoom, as well as adding captions. Set it to slideshow mode to show off all your photos, sleep mode to have it turn off while you’re not watching it, or video playback mode.
Grab one — or many — this holiday season and give the gift of togetherness.
Here are some promising reviews from its 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon:
″I got this for my mom who lives in Wisconsin and all her grandkids live in California. She is always wanting updated photos of them and I am terrible about printing photos out! This is a great way for my brother and I to send her photos straight to her frame storage. She was super happy with and says the picture wuality is really nice and that it looks like the frames around it that have photos in them.” — Jason & Stefanie
“I bought this as a gift for my friend. I have it in my house and all my friends love it. So I decided to gift it for my friend’s house warming and it was an instant hit! It works great, can just upload photos to the mobile app and it keeps displaying. I just love this digital photo frame so much.” — vee
“Absolutely love this item. Got it for 3 people for Christmas and they all love them so much they bought them for other people. Super easy to set up, and great picture quality. My boyfriend’s grandparents, who do not understand technology very well, can easily use this and send pictures to our FRAMEO!” — Maddi
“For Christmas I was looking for a wonderful digital picture frame for my teens to keep in their rooms, we travel a lot and I wanted them to have all the cool pictures in sight. This frame is the perfect size for a bedroom! Both of my kids easily downloaded the app required for this frame to their phones (and so did my husband and I), the app made it incredibly easy to put pictures on the frame and now we can all contribute to their frames with a touch of a button. You can also add short videos along with pictures which is fun. Great gift!!” — GoAskYourMom
“I got this as a gift for my mom and she loves it! It was very easy to setup and easy to add all of my brothers and sisters to also be able to send pictures to the frame. The picture quality is great.” — Phillip M