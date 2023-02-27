Fran Drescher Gets Way Too Candid In Hilariously Blunt SAG Awards Red Carpet Interview

Fran Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Fran Drescher just shared a little too much information during a SAG Red Carpet interview.

Appearing on the red carpet ahead of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, the comedian donned a stunning black and gold sequin dress featuring a keyhole neckline, shoulder pads and gold earrings to match her gown.

In a perfect full circle moment, Drescher, who’s best known for her role as the nasal-voiced Fran Fine in the hit TV sitcom “The Nanny,” poked fun at singer Barbra Streisand on Sunday.

In the ’90s comedy show, Fine was famously obsessed with fulfilling her lifelong dream of meeting Streisand, with an entire episode devoted to the boisterous nanny nearly meeting her icon.

Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Teasing how the tables have hilariously turned, Drescher, who was elected the SAG-AFTRA President in 2021, got cheeky on the red carpet about how the “Woman in Love” singer is on the hunt to connect with her now thanks to her new position.

“I got a call from Barbra Streisand,” Drescher joked, adding the singer asked, “Why aren’t I covered on [husband] Jim [Brolin]’s healthcare anymore?”

When asked if she was serious, Drescher responded with a laugh: “I am not kidding, bless her heart!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 65-year-old revealed that her decision to pair her sparkling ensemble with black pointed pumps stemmed from her recent injury in which a heavy piece of ice dropped on her toe after she opened her freezer door.

Admitting that her toe is still healing, she quipped in her best Fine voice that she was still able to rock a stylish pair of stilettos because ”[my pumps] are closed-tooooooe!”