What's Hot

Harrison Ford Returns As Indiana Jones In Trailer During Super Bowl

Terry Bradshaw Criticized For 'Fat-Shaming' Chiefs' Winning Coach Andy Reid

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

U.S. Downs 4 Objects In 8 Days, Unprecedented In Peacetime

College Board Rips Florida Over ‘Slander’ Of AP African American Studies Course

All-Women Team Of Pilots Make History In Super Bowl Flyover

Team Fluff Reigns Supreme In Pawsome Overtime Win At Puppy Bowl 2023

De La Soul Co-Founder Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54

Kansas City Chiefs Face Philadelphia Eagles In Super Bowl 2023

Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

Patrick Mahomes And Jalen Hurts Reportedly Didn't Shake Hands On Field After Super Bowl

Eagles Coach Gets Emotional During National Anthem At Super Bowl

EntertainmentFranceblack pantherBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

France Says Its Troops Misrepresented In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film.
AP

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as “false and misleading.”

Minister Sebastien Lecornu “strongly condemned” the similarity of a fictional group of villainous mercenaries with French armed forces members, in a tweet published Sunday about the film that came out in November in France and the U.S.

The plot of the film involves a fictional African country, Wakanda, faced with Western nations seeking to control fictional metal resources across the continent.

A scene from the film retweeted by the minister shows a group of soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs, wearing uniforms very similar to those of French troops deployed in Africa’s Sahel region, being brought before the United Nations in Geneva.

FILE - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu waits at the Elysee Palace on Jan. 26 in Paris. Lecornu denounced the way French soldiers deployed in Africa are represented in a Marvel's film as "false and misleading."
FILE - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu waits at the Elysee Palace on Jan. 26 in Paris. Lecornu denounced the way French soldiers deployed in Africa are represented in a Marvel's film as "false and misleading."
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File

The movie scene depicts mercenaries captured by Wakandans after they attacked an outpost in Mali.

“I am thinking of and honoring the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali, at its request, in the face of Islamist terrorist groups,” Lecornu added.

The issue is sensitive in France, which completed its withdrawal from Mali last year after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Tensions have also grown over the past year between Mali, its African neighbors and Western nations after Mali’s transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to deploy on its territory.

France has recently announced it is withdrawing troops from Burkina Faso this month following a demand by the West African country’s military rulers.

About 3,000 French soldiers remain deployed in the Sahel region, many of those based in Niger and Chad.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community