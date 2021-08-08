Call it a cancan-do attitude.

The French men’s volleyball team danced after it beat the Russian Olympic Committee in a five-set final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

But the squad didn’t do just any dance. To mark the occasion of its first gold medal in Summer Games history, the team did the cancan. Kind of.

The high-kick moves trace their origins back to France in the early 19th century. Way to keep it French, fellas.

Wedding DJ: "OK folks, the dance floor is now OPEN!"



Us: pic.twitter.com/1amuI5vM4u — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 7, 2021

But the players definitely need practice.