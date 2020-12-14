Frances McDormand Gives Oscar Heft To 'Nomadland' Trailer

Frances McDormand could probably read the fine print on a medicine bottle and make it compelling.

So, it should come as no surprise that the two-time Oscar winner is slaying meaty material in her new movie “Nomadland.”

In the trailer that dropped on Monday (watch it below), McDormand plays a woman who wanders the West in a van looking for work. She meets some fellow travelers who attempt to find power in transience.

In one scene, a girl asks McDormand’s Fern if she’s homeless. “I’m not homeless, just houseless,” Fern replies. “Not the same thing, right?”

“Nomadland,” a film festival darling that had a virtual release in December and was set to expand in February, had built a 97% critics score as of Monday on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I’m not sure we’ll see a better movie this year,” HuffPost’s Matthew Jacobs wrote after it premiered virtually at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is collecting plenty of Oscar buzz for McDormand and for director Chloe Zhao.

Get a two-minute taste of why right here: