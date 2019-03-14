Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, believed to be the boss of the notorious Gambino crime family, was killed on Staten Island late Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.

Cali, 53, was shot six times outside his home shortly after 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, an NYPD official told HuffPost.

Although a blue pickup was reportedly spotted leaving the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities have not yet released details about a suspect.

New York Daily News via Getty Images Cali and 61 other Costa Nostra associates were arrested and charged with federal racketeering charges as part of a major Justice Department crackdown on organized crime in 2008.

Cali was arrested in 2008 as part of a sweeping indictment by the Justice Department against organized crime. According to The Associated Press, he pleaded guilty in an extortion conspiracy involving a failed attempt to build a NASCAR track on Staten Island. He was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison and released in 2009.

Six years later, Cali took over the Gambino crime family, replacing 68-year-old Domenico Cefalu, Gang Land News reported.

The Gambinos were once one of the most notorious and powerful crime syndicates in America and one of New York’s five major Mafia families. Then, in the 1980s, the federal government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on the mob. Former U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani won a highly-publicized criminal trial in 1986 that saw the heads of all five families indicted on charges of racketeering, murder and extortion. That victory would help Giuliani win the New York City mayoral race in 1993.

Cali’s murder also occurred on the same day Joseph Cammarano, thought to be the acting boss of the Bonanno crime family, was acquitted of racketeering and conspiracy to commit extortion charges, The New York Times reported. Cammarano’s attorneys had argued that federal prosecutors were unfairly profiling their client, and said that the Mafia no longer existed in New York.