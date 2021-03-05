Scientist Urges Fellow Christians: Love Your Neighbor By Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared on a popular evangelical news network this week to present a Christian case for the COVID-19 vaccines.

As a public health official who played a key role in aiding the vaccines’ development ― and a Christian himself ― Collins urged fellow believers to be part of the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

“This is a ‘love your neighbor’ moment, where we all have a chance to do something not just for ourselves but for everybody around us,” Collins said in an interview with the conservative evangelical Christian Broadcasting Network published Thursday.

Loving your neighbor means signing up to take whatever vaccine is available, Collins suggested ― including the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which some anti-abortion activists have targeted for being developed using cell lines distantly linked to a 1985 elective abortion.

It’s up to individuals to sort through the morality of taking the J&J vaccine, Collins said. At the same time, people should realize that they’re probably not going to be able to go to a vaccination center and pick from a menu of vaccine options, he added.