Horror In Baltimore As Major Bridge Collapses After Collision

The Francis Scott Key Bridge on Interstate 695 in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a ship, causing a number of vehicles to plunge into the Patapsco River below.
The number of casualties is not yet clear, but the Associated Press reported that rescuers are trying to reach at least seven people and that the situation had been declared a mass casualty event.
Local fire and rescue are on the scene, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was deploying “multiple response units” to assist.
Footage shared on social media showed the moment of the collapse, just before 1:30 a.m. local time:
“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told the Baltimore Sun.
“Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X.
The BBC reported that the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali struck the bridge, but other details were not yet clear. The ship’s manager, Synergy Marine Corp., told Reuters that all of its crew members have been accounted for.
The 1.6-mile bridge, which opened in 1977, is named for the author of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Key was near the current location of the bridge as he watched the American flag flying from nearby Fort McHenry during a British bombardment in the War of 1812, inspiring the poem that became the song.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said some 11.3 million cars pass over the bridge each year.
This is a developing story.