What's Hot

RNC Challenger Attacking High-Dollar Consultants Despite Being One Herself

Homophobic Protesters Target Home Of New York City Council Member

Feds Open Investigation Into Texas Schools After Removal Of LGBTQ Books

Trans Kids Stuck In Limbo As Glenn Youngkin Delays Anti-Trans Policies

Judge Rejects Scott Peterson's Bid For New Murder Trial

Airline Mix-Up Sends Couple's Dog To Saudi Arabia Instead Of Nashville

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Dec. 5-Dec.19)

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit Congress On First Foreign Trip Since Invasion

Stephanie Bissonnette, Choreographer And 'Mean Girls' Dancer, Dies At 32

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Big Tech And Its Congressional Allies Kill Most — But Not All — Antitrust Legislation

Sports
NFLPittsburgh Steelers

Franco Harris, NFL Hall Of Famer Who Scored On 'Immaculate Reception,' Dead At 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers star died just days before the 50th anniversary of the famous play.
AP

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.

Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given. His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris, a Penn State alum, rushed for 12,120 yards in his NFL career and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community