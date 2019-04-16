Actress Salma Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault has pledged €100 million to the #NotreDame rebuild following the tragic fire. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/ncAsNsTNfo

Just hours after Notre Dame was devastated by a fire, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault pledged that he and his family would donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to help reconstruct the cathedral, Agence France Presse reported.

Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, is the CEO of the international luxury group Kering, the parent company of luxury brands Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci and Alexander McQueen. He’s also the president of the French holding company Groupe Artémis, which owns Christie’s.

“My father [François Pinault] and I have decided to release as of now from the funds of Artemis a sum of 100 million euros to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame,” Pinault wrote in a statement.

Pinault and Hayek were wed less than a mile from the cathedral. She expressed her sadness about the cathedral fire on Instagram:

The Fondation du Patrimoine, a private nonprofit organization that raises money to preserve French cultural sites, plans to launch an “international appeal” so “our Lady can be reborn from the ashes.” It promised that all funds would go to the cathedral.

The Fondation du patrimoine is a private organization dedicated to saving french cultural and natural heritage.

The Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington also launched a fundraising campaign for Notre Dame here.