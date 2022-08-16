Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, predicted Monday that criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani are “imminent” in the Georgia investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, a former personal attorney for Trump who led his legal crusade to overturn the 2020 election, has been informed that he’s the target of a criminal probe, his lawyer told The New York Times on Monday.

Advertisement

“Being told you’re the target, your lawyer being told, ‘Hey, your client’s a target,’ That’s really bad,” Frank Figliuzzi said on MSNBC. “It means that the grand jury and the prosecutors are thinking, ‘Yeah, we’re about to charge you.’ It’s imminent.”

“You are under criminal investigation and your name is in the header of the investigation. You’re one of the named subjects, and it’s coming faster than you think.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is reportedly scheduled to testify in Atlanta on Wednesday before a special-purpose grand jury. His lawyer Robert Costello told the Times that Giuliani will invoke attorney-client privilege if prosecutors question him about any exchanges between him and Trump.

Figliuzzi said Giuliani’s options “are not good.”

“If he claims attorney-client privilege, it’s an admission that Trump told him to do this illegal stuff in Georgia. It’s a no-win for him.”

Advertisement

Noting that “privilege doesn’t extend to criminality,” Figliuzzi said prosecutors could also take another avenue and simply investigate what Giuliani did of his own accord with Georgia officials “in an attempt to unlawfully overturn the Georgia election.”

“It’s really a no-win situation. He’s going to have to plead the Fifth or incriminate himself,” he said. “It’s not looking good for Rudy right now.”