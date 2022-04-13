Suspect Arrested In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

A man suspected of carrying out Tuesday morning’s mass shooting on a New York City subway train has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Frank Robert James, 62, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in lower Manhattan after police received a tip on their Crime Stoppers hotline, authorities said at an afternoon press conference.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a video address from Gracie Mansion announcing James’ arrest. “We’re going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers.”

James, who authorities said fired a gun 33 times during the incident, faces a federal charge of terrorism on mass transit, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted, said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Video posted online appears to show James being escorted into a patrol car in handcuffs in the East Village without incident.

On Tuesday, a shooter described as being dressed in a construction vest and wearing a gas mask set off smoke grenades before opening fire on a train car and on the platform in Brooklyn during the morning rush. Ten people were wounded by gunfire and another 13 suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation, falls or panic, authorities said.

The gunman, meanwhile, managed to flee the scene amid the chaos.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

James had initially been named a person of interest in the shooting after he was identified as the renter of a U-Haul van that was possibly connected to the violence, authorities said.

A key to the van was found inside the subway station with other items believed to have belonged to the shooter, including a credit card with James’ name on it. Authorities said James rented the vehicle in Philadelphia. It was later located about five blocks from the subway station.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York reportedly captured James entering a subway station a few hours before the shooting while wearing a yellow hard hat, reflective orange jacket, a mask and gloves. He carried what appeared to be several suitcases with him.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the moment suspect Frank James entered the Kings Highway subway station around 6, Tuesday morning. https://t.co/Rus2dnOuLr https://t.co/tWqUT53mbs pic.twitter.com/LtSPORYMkY — myles miller (@MylesMill) April 13, 2022