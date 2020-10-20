Republican Pollster: Trump's Is The 'The Worst Campaign I've Ever Seen'

GOP pollster Frank Luntz said President Donald Trump and his team are emphasizing all the wrong issues ahead of the Nov. 3 election, calling the political campaign the worst he’s ever seen.

According to The Hill, Luntz slammed Trump and his advisers at a briefing for the British strategic advising company Global Counsel on Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen a campaign more miscalibrated than the Trump campaign. Frankly, his staff ought to be brought up on charges of political malpractice,” Luntz said, according to the outlet.

“It is the worst campaign I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been watching them since 1980. They’re on the wrong issues. They’re on the wrong message. They’ve got their heads up their asses,” he added. “Your damn job is to get your candidate to talk about things that are relevant to the people you need to reach. And if you can’t do your damn job then get out.”

Luntz said that “nobody cares about Hunter Biden,” the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a favored target of right-wing media attacks. With weeks before Election Day, the Trump camp has seized aggressively on a dubious story published by the New York Post that alleges the Bidens were involved in high-level political corruption.

That allegation is based on the contents of a laptop hard drive purportedly left at a repair shop in Delaware by Hunter Biden and obtained by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Other media outlets have been unable to verify critical elements of the story, and former intelligence officials have said it has the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign intended to influence the upcoming election. The FBI is said to be investigating if that’s the case.

Luntz said the Trump campaign was focusing on this story when polls indicate Americans are more concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.

“Hunter Biden does not help put food on the table. Hunter Biden does not help anyone get a job. Hunter Biden does not provide health care or solve COVID. And Donald Trump spends all of his time focused on that and nobody cares,” Luntz said.

The conservative pollster’s harsh words come in contrast to some of his previous comments about the president. Last year, he insisted during one of his regular appearances on Fox News that World Series fans who booed Trump be held accountable.

“You may disagree with him. You may think that he’s not what you wanted, but you don’t boo him. You show respect to him,” Luntz said at the time.

He’s offered more muted criticism of Trump in the past.