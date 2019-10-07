Jury Deadlocks In Trial Of First Police Officer Charged With Federal Hate Crime In A Decade

“These niggers are like ISIS, they have no value,” Nucera said, according to one officer. “They should line them all up and mow ’em down. I’d like to be on the firing squad, I could do it. I used to think about if I could shoot someone or not, I could do it, I’m tired of it.”

At trial, Nucera’s defense attorney contended that federal prosecutors hadn’t proved that Nucera slammed Stroye’s head and that the officers were disgruntled employees.

“They want you to turn criminal justice into social justice,” Nucera’s attorney Rocco Cipparone told jurors. “Criminal justice cannot punish words.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Selzer Lorber, a Trenton-based federal prosecutor, told jurors that Nucera’s extensive, well-documented history of racism showed that his use of excessive force against Stroye was motivated by hatred.

“When this defendant tells you how much he hates African-Americans. ... Listen to him,” she said.