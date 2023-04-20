What's Hot

EntertainmentcoachellaFrank Ocean

Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Due To Leg Injury After 'Chaotic' First Show

The headliner withdrew from the festival due to "two fractures and a sprain in his left leg," a representative said.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Frank Ocean has canceled his second Coachella performance, blaming a leg injury.
via Associated Press

Frank Ocean will no longer perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend due to a leg injury, a representative of the artist said Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter headlined the music festival on Sunday in what was his first live performance since 2017. The tumultuous set sparked backlash from some attendees, who complained that they could barely see the artist after he arrived nearly an hour late to the stage and was then cut short due to the festival’s curfew.

On Wednesday, Ocean’s representative said the singer had suffered a leg injury before last weekend’s show, prompting a reconfiguration of the set.

“Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement said, according to The New York Times.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean also issued a statement.

“It was chaotic,” he said of Sunday’s performance. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Ocean dropped singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” last year but hasn’t released an album since “Blonde” in 2016. He was headlining Coachella alongside Bad Bunny and Blackpink. Other artists playing the festival include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Eric Prydz, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis and Porter Robinson.

