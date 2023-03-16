Frank Ocean Fans Go Crazy On Twitter Over Seemingly Edited Viral Pic Of Singer

Twitter users are flipping out over a seemingly edited viral photo of Frank Ocean rocking a new hairdo — and now they’re debating whether it’s a hoax.
On Tuesday, a Frank Ocean Twitter fan account @blondedhomer posted a photo of the “Novacane” singer sporting shoulder-length locs and a full beard.
The notoriously reclusive musician had purportedly shared the pic with his “close friends” on Instagram, several outlets reported.
Fans quickly began speculating that Ocean’s new look could portend the arrival of his highly anticipated fourth album or a new tour announcement.
The Grammy Award winner released his last studio album, the acclaimed “Blonde,” in 2016, and has kept fans on the hook for new music ever since.
Last September, Twitter users speculated about a musical release from Ocean after noticing that he had quietly deleted all his Instagram posts, but nothing materialized at that time.
However, the photo may not mean what some hopeful fans think it does.
Some eagle-eyed Twitter users quickly pointed out that the viral pic appears to have been edited.
Since Ocean was last spotted last year rocking a low-cut hairstyle, one Twitter user quipped that he must have “superhuman hair growth speed.” Notably, growing locs to the length of those in this photo can take anywhere between 18 and 24 months.
Other fans couldn’t help but crack jokes about the photo, comparing the singer-songwriter’s look to Jesus.
On the flip side, some fans gushed over the photo.
Back in August, the “Channel Orange” singer went viral after his luxury company, Homer, unveiled a new diamond-encrusted, 18-karat gold cock ring with an NSFW picture on Instagram.
Just two months earlier, it was reported that Ocean was preparing to write and direct his own feature film in conjunction with entertainment company A24.
The movie, tentatively titled “Philly,” could potentially begin filming this fall, according to DiscussingFilm.