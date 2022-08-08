It Appears Frank Ocean Is Selling A $25K, Diamond-Encrusted Sex Toy

It looks like Frank Ocean is entering the steamy world of sex toys.

On Sunday, the “Chanel Orange” singer’s luxury company, Homer, unveiled a new diamond-encrusted, 18-karat gold cock ring with a NSFW picture on Instagram.

Ocean also posted the photo of someone wearing the blinged-out trinket with their genitals blurred out in his Instagram Stories. It’s unknown if the person pictured is Ocean.

The provocative photo sparked a flurry on Twitter.

The head-turning adornment — known as the XXXL H-Bone Ring — is a part of Ocean’s new line of accessories under his Homer brand.

The ring is adorned with an array of princess-cut diamonds and finished with a high polish for a hefty $25,570. (If you want a matching ring for your hand, that will set you back $9,940.) The product description doesn’t offer sizing dimensions and the ring is available by inquiry only. HuffPost has reached out to Homer for further information.

The opulent collection of accessories also features pendants, earrings and a keychain that can be purchased online or at the Homer store in New York City (by appointment only).

The “Novacane” singer — who recently marked the 10th anniversary of his debut album “Channel Orange” — also posted a picture of himself in a black wig and orange hoodie to promote his new line, which he says are from his “tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.”

“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020,” the 34-year-old hitmaker wrote. “Plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u :D.”

The debut of the new products coincides with the first anniversary of Homer’s launch. Last August, Ocean launched the company with a collection of printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces.

In June, it was reported that Ocean is preparing to write and direct his own feature film in conjunction with entertainment company A24.

The movie, which is tentatively titled “Philly,” could potentially begin filming this fall, according to DiscussingFilm.