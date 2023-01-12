Frankie Muniz Reveals His Next Gig – And It's Not What You Think It Is

Actor Frankie Muniz is ready to drive his career into new territory.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced that he’s set to join the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series as a stock car racer on Wednesday.

Muniz, who is no stranger to racing roles on film, revealed on his Instagram that he’ll be driving Rette Jones Racing’s No. 30 car in the series full time.

“Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” Muniz wrote.

Muniz’s affinity for driving isn’t new.

The actor drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500, an event that took a tragic turn when legendary driver Dale Earnhardt died in a crash on the final lap.

Muniz told a Barstool Sports podcast last year that he met Earnhardt just prior to the race and that the driver told him “Malcolm in the Middle” brought him and his daughter “so much closer.”

″[He said] I love your show. I’m a huge fan.′ I’m like, ‘Dale Earnhardt,’ He signed my jacket, and he got in his car,’” Muniz said.

“So other than his crew chief, essentially I was the last person to talk to him.”

Muniz, who took a break from his acting career in 2006 for racing, has participated in several series and events over the years, including the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, the Formula BMW USA Championship and the Champ Car Atlantic Series.

Muniz, in a statement, wrote that it’s been his dream to pursue racing in NASCAR since he was a child.

“It was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver,” Muniz said of this year’s series.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”