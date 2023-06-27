Frankie Valli Is A Groom For The Fourth Time At 89 Years Old

“Jersey Boys” crooner Frankie Valli has wed for the fourth time.

The frontman of The Four Seasons tied the knot with Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas on Monday, exchanging vows in a private ceremony at the Westgate Resort.

The bride and groom glowed while Valli’s 1967 hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” played in the background.

The singer remarked on his nuptials to People, saying, “It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life.”

Valli, 89, and Jacobs, 60, met in 2007 and began dating in 2015.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs attend a screening of "Ad Astra" on Sept. 18, 2019. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

“We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,” Jacobs told People. “We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

Valli shares two daughters with Mary Delgado, whom he was married to from 1958 to 1971. He remarried in 1974 to Mary Ann Hannigan until 1982. And wed Randy Clohessy two years later in 1984, but the couple, who share three kids, separated in 2004.