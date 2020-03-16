Franklin Boone, a 27-year-old music teacher from Durham, North Carolina, had the “American Idol” audition of his dreams in Sunday’s pre-taped episode. (See the video below.)

He sang “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, doing lead singer Stevie Nicks justice with a smoky, soulful delivery. He got major props from the judges, too.

Lionel Richie said he had style in his look, attitude and, most importantly, his vocals. Katy Perry called him “the season” and said he had a “really good chance” to win it all.

But Luke Bryan might have had the most intriguing praise. He said he was looking for another “Alejandro moment,” referring to the crazy-good audition of last year’s eventual “Idol” runner-up, Alejandro Aranda, and claimed he had found it. Boone and Aranda have a somewhat similar delivery and they both exude understated cool.

Perry said at the time she thought Aranda would win (which he almost did). Maybe Boone will make a prophet of Perry this time around.