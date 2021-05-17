Franklin Graham Gives Trump A Stark 2024 Reality Check

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, who has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters among the religious right, hit the former president with a reality check over his 2024 election chances.

“I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don’t,” Graham told Axios, adding: “You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it’s amazing the energy that he has.”

Graham added that Trump seems to have lost 15 pounds.

“So he might be in good health and in good shape,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Trump has been openly toying with running for president again, potentially setting up a rematch with President Joe Biden. Trump would be 78 on Election Day in 2024. Biden, who has said he’ll seek reelection, would turn 82 shortly after Election Day that year.

While polls show Trump retains support among Republicans, there are other issues that could derail a potential candidacy beyond age and health. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and a prominent critic, suggested legal woes could keep him out of contention.

“He may be facing some serious charges at the state level, plus there are some lawsuits that he will have to grapple with,” she said in December, referring the multiple ongoing investigations and suits. “And, of course, there is his financial exposure. So I don’t see that happening.”