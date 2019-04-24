POLITICS

Franklin Graham Gets Holy Hell After Telling Pete Buttigieg To Repent For Being Gay

Evangelical leader called out for setting aside his biblical principles when it comes to Donald Trump.

Evangelist Franklin Graham is being called out for hypocrisy after slamming 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg for “sin” because he is gay. 

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Graham said being gay is “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized” and criticized Buttigieg for being in a same-sex marriage.  

Buttigieg has talked openly about both his sexuality and his Episcopalian faith in interviews, and called out evangelicals who support anti-LGBTQ policies. 

I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious, too,” he told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people.” 

He’s also pointed out the “unbelievable” hypocrisy of the religious right for their unwavering support of President Donald Trump.

That group would include Graham, who applies his biblical principles very differently when it comes to the president, defending him through more than 8,000 documented lies and even dismissing the alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels

Twitter users were quick to remind Graham of this double-standard: 

