Evangelist Franklin Graham is being called out for hypocrisy after slamming 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg for “sin” because he is gay.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Graham said being gay is “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized” and criticized Buttigieg for being in a same-sex marriage.

Buttigieg has talked openly about both his sexuality and his Episcopalian faith in interviews, and called out evangelicals who support anti-LGBTQ policies.

“I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious, too,” he told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people.”

He’s also pointed out the “unbelievable” hypocrisy of the religious right for their unwavering support of President Donald Trump.

That group would include Graham, who applies his biblical principles very differently when it comes to the president, defending him through more than 8,000 documented lies and even dismissing the alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Twitter users were quick to remind Graham of this double-standard:

God loves everyone. He is gonna have stern words for you though. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 25, 2019

Franklin Graham on Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels: “We just have to give the man the benefit of the doubt.” https://t.co/uGzJRYSWiT https://t.co/5nX0NbJydZ — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) April 24, 2019

Wake me up when Franklin Graham calls on Donald Trump to repent for being a serial sexual-assaulter and cheater. https://t.co/ubUNHUbXvM — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 25, 2019

But grabbing women by the pussy, sleeping with a porn star while your wife is pregnant, and lying about a black man’s birth certificate is just fine in Franklin Graham’s version of Christianity. https://t.co/B3jyBXRh1e — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 24, 2019

“So many denouncing Roy Moore when they are guilty of doing much worse than what he has been accused of supposedly doing.” - Franklin Graham



Seems you can find the moral relativism in your heart when it suits you, reverend. https://t.co/wLC0kuLzC3 — Ben (@BenHowe) April 25, 2019

BREAKING: Jesus asks Franklin Graham to repent for telling people he's a Christian. https://t.co/rL8zvV0oU1 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 24, 2019

Franklin Graham needs to repent for being a bigoted asshole who provided evangelical cover for philandering mobster Donald Trump. https://t.co/f3JSiHC0wX — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 24, 2019

God doesn’t like you at all so worry about that. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 25, 2019

NOTE:



Pete Buttigieg was born Gay.



Franklin Graham CHOSE to be a dick. https://t.co/kZ9HXOWX8N — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) April 25, 2019

As a Christian how do you believe the bible defines grab them by the pussy — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) April 24, 2019

Few are less Christ-like than the Christian Profit @Franklin_Graham https://t.co/GG4iovQUOe — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) April 25, 2019

I'd like to call on Franklin Graham to repent for being a colossal wanker. https://t.co/FnkMuaoq1s — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 25, 2019

Franklin Graham is not just a false prophet; he’s a sorry excuse for a person who claims to follow Christ.



This is not of Christ. This is of a cynical callousness toward everything Christ preached.



My queer identity is inextricable from my Christianity. This is how God made me. https://t.co/PIO2hcVmHk — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2019

cool, I call on Franklin Graham to repent for being a douche https://t.co/DKsKmrLWaW — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 24, 2019

not sure how you can be in the failson of a pig but both Li’l Graham and Li’l Falwell pulled it off. miracles happen https://t.co/IFlnAKXrhj — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) April 25, 2019

Praying for Franklin Graham to sit down and shut up. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) April 25, 2019

You epitomize one of Jesus' disciples.



Unfortunately—it's Judas. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 25, 2019

Dear @Franklin_Graham: who I marry in no way affects you or the money you make from telling people that it does. https://t.co/qbCB00opez — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) April 25, 2019