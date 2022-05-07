'Wonder Years' Director Fred Savage Fired After 'Inappropriate' Conduct Allegations

Fred Savage has been fired after an investigation into a number of complaints of alleged misconduct in his role as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,’” a spokesperson for 20th Television told Deadline.

Details of the complaints were not provided.

Neither Savage nor his representatives were immediately available for comment.

“The Wonder Years,” which launched last September, is a reboot of the popular series that ran from 1988 to 1993 and starred Savage as a child growing up in the 1960s. It was produced for 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

The series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season.

Savage has been the target of complaints in the past. Alley Mills, who played Savage’s mother in the original series, claimed in 2018 that a sexual harassment lawsuit from costume designer Monique Long against Savage and the actor who played his older bother, Jason Hervey, ended the show. The suit was later settled and dropped, according to Vanity Fair.