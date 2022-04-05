Fred Upton is the fourth Republican who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot who's now retiring. Associated Press

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Tuesday became the fourth Republican who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot to announce his retirement.

“Even the best stories have a last chapter,” Upton said during a tearful speech on the House floor. “This is it for me.”

The Michigan Republican has been in office for 36 years, making him one of the House’s longest-serving members. This year, Upton was drawn into a new congressional district with another GOP incumbent, Rep. Bill Huizenga, who is backed by Trump.

Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump, and he joins three of them — Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), John Katko (N.Y.) and Adam Kinzginer (Ill.) — in declining to run again.