Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Tuesday became the fourth Republican who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot to announce his retirement.
“Even the best stories have a last chapter,” Upton said during a tearful speech on the House floor. “This is it for me.”
The Michigan Republican has been in office for 36 years, making him one of the House’s longest-serving members. This year, Upton was drawn into a new congressional district with another GOP incumbent, Rep. Bill Huizenga, who is backed by Trump.
Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump, and he joins three of them — Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), John Katko (N.Y.) and Adam Kinzginer (Ill.) — in declining to run again.
“The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach,” Upton said in a January 2021 statement.