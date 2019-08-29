Man Cooks Pork Chop That Resembles Freddie Mercury, Then Eats It

They don’t give pork chops Oscars, but a British man recently purchased one that could rival actor Rami Malek in its portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Derek Simms was cooking dinner for himself and his wife when he suddenly looked at the chop frying in the pan and saw an image of Queen’s lead singer staring him in the face.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” the 47-year-old engineer told the British news agency SWNS. “I’ve cooked a lot of things and lived a lot of years, but I’ve never seen my food resemble a celebrity before.”

Derek Simms / SWNS The pork chop in question.

Simms and his wife, Donna, took photos of the pork chop, but it wasn’t long before another one bit the dust (if you get our drift).

“We looked at it for a minute or two but we were both hungry so I ended up eating it,” he said. “I’m a big fan. I never saw him live but I would have loved to.”

While some might say seeing an iconic singer’s face in your dinner is a miracle, science attributes it to pareidolia, the human tendency to see patterns in randomness.

Researchers at Northwestern University say the human brain is wired to look for familiarity and meaning even in the most abstract squiggles.

This phenomenon allows humans to, say, look at a baseball cap and a fedora and know right away that both are hats.