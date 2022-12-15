What's Hot

GOP Governor: Want Biden To Win Again? Nominate Trump In 2024.

Nation's Largest Water Supplier Declares Drought Emergency In California

GOP Congressmen Are Copy-Pasting Letters Of Support From Pipeline Giants

57 Photos You Need To See Of Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution

11 Things We Learned From Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries

Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

Twitter Bans, Restores, Then Bans Again Account That Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet

'Superman' Actor Henry Cavill Confirms He's Finally Hanging Up His Cape

Seth Meyers Busts GOP's Crypto Conspiracy Theory In The Silliest Way Possible

Historic Portrait Of Nancy Pelosi Unveiled

Congress Votes To Remove Bust Of Dred Scott Decision Author From Capitol

Jimmy Fallon Teases The Perfect '90s TV Star For 'Superhero' Trump's Campaign

Politics
CoronavirusCOVID-19

Free COVID Tests Are Back For U.S. Households

After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting this week.
Zeke Miller

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.

The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the official said.

The Biden administration is also urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants. The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.

The planning comes as the administration has struggled to persuade most Americans to get the updated boosters as cases and deaths have declined from pandemic highs and most people have embraced a return to most of their pre-pandemic activities.

The official said funding for the new tests has been reallocated from other virus programs while the White House struggles to get congressional buy-in for additional COVID-19 emergency funding. The official declined to detail how much is being spent on the new tests or from which programs they were diverted.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community