You Can Experience These Free Events And Attractions From Home

Oliver Rossi via Getty Images There are ways to explore new places and experience events from the comfort of your home.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities around the world, people are engaging in safe social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

But just because travel and public events are off the table, and we’re all staying home for a while, doesn’t mean you can’t have enjoyable leisure time.

We’ve rounded up a selection of free virtual experiences you can have from the comfort and safety of your home.

Broadway Shows

The streaming platform BroadwayHD offers a seven-day free trial, so theater fans can watch musicals like “Kinky Boots” and “Cats” and plays including “King Lear” and “A Doll’s House” from their couches. Performances range from Broadway productions to shows from London’s West End to regional offerings from American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Other theater streaming services include the Seattle-based On the Boards, which focuses on more experimental productions and currently has a code for free viewing through the end of April. The 24 Hour Play Festival company has a series of monologues performed by famous actors and other entertaining content on its Instagram account.

Museums

Zoos

The San Diego Zoo has live cameras (as well as archived footage) that allow virtual visitors to see what the penguins, tigers, koalas and other animals are up to.

Aquariums

Like zoos, many aquariums have live-streams to show off what their residents are up to. Monterey Bay Aquarium has cams for sea otters, jellyfish, sharks, penguins and more.

Concerts

Music lovers can enjoy a variety of free live and taped concerts online. NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series, for example, has hundreds of archived performances.

Tetra Images via Getty Images Many popular artists are live-streaming concerts from their homes.

Exercise Classes

Even if you can’t go to your gym, there are ways to stay fit through a quarantine. Workout apps Obé Fitness, Peloton and P.volve (among others) have free trials that let you stream live and archived workouts from home.

Theme Parks

There are many unofficial YouTube videos that give viewers virtual experiences of Walt Disney World rides, such as Frozen Ever After, Pirates of the Caribbean and It’s a Small World. Google Street View has virtual tours of the parks, including Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Legoland theme parks have official virtual tours of the spaces and attractions as well.

Opera