By the time winter rolls around, my brain is usually too exhausted to conceptualize cute outfits and my body is too cold to wear anything that isn’t cozy.
Thankfully, Free People has rescued me from both of these problems. Enter the Alli V-neck tunic sweater, which I discovered through Nuuly, a clothing rental service that’s part of Free People’s parent group, URBN. Since then, I’ve purchased it (and re-rented it) in multiple colors.
This knit sweater is thick, oversized and soft. My biggest pet peeve with sweaters is how itchy or irritating they can be on your skin, especially in winter when skin is already parched and suffering. That isn’t an issue with this V-neck. I own it in camel and black, but I’ve also worn it in white and green through my rental subscription. It also comes in pink, blue, gray, lavender and more, depending on where you purchase it.
Best of all, this sweater is incredibly versatile. It makes you feel like you’re the main character in a Nancy Meyers movie ― or at the very least, the main character of your Zoom calls. I’ve used it as a pullover instead of a sweatshirt. I’ve worn it under coats to protect me from frigid temps. I’ve dressed it up for holiday dinners. I’ve lounged in it on days when I’m too lazy to wear anything else.
The sweater comes in sizes XS to XL, and I highly recommend sizing down. I normally take a size large, but I’ve worn it in a medium and even a small, and both maintained the oversized look. This is also a dream garment if you’re on the taller side. I’m 6 feet tell and I can easily wear it with leggings, although the more you size down, the shorter it gets. (But it’s still workable!)
If you’re looking for a sweater that can do it all, this is it. The only thing you’ll regret about your purchase is that you didn’t do it sooner. Trust me. You can check out some reviews below or just scroll down to get this versatile winter must-have for yourself.
“I purchased the Titan grey color and it’s so gorgeous. It has a really large gauge knit. It’s a nice thickness. It hangs well and sort of slides off toward the shoulder. It’s a very flattering sweater; I may purchase more colors!” — AngieH at Nordstrom
“Wow! What a great piece! I love oversized sweaters and have plenty from FP, but didn’t really like the look of this sweater online. I was wrong! Bought it only because of great reviews. Now it is my absolute favorite sweater! It is oversized but not too bulky. It is very soft and hangs beautifully. I love how heavy and thick it is. The neck line is so flattering. It is so very stylish and warm. I am 5’5 , 102 lb and XS fits great. I wouldn’t want it to fit any tighter. Love it!!!” — Babka at Free People
“If u want the v neck to hang off your shoulder like the image order TTS, if you want just an oversized look order 1 size down. Long sleeves with a square boxy hang on the body. It is a heavy great quality sweater!” — beachgurl87 at Free People
“Love love love this chunky v neck sweater! I purchased in gray and camel and so happy I did!!” — Jnes at Bloomingdale’s