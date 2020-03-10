Skier Finds Someone Buried Alive In Snow, Films Dramatic Rescue Scene

Footage from the French Alps shows how even a little snow can pose big dangers to a fallen skier.

Will Field, 23, was skiing in Les Arcs last week when he came across a pair of feet sticking out of the snow. According to The Sun, it was his friend, an unnamed 19-year-old chalet host who had hit a bad patch and was catapulted out of her skis and upside down.

Field told the website that his friend was only in 2 feet of snow, but trapped with her head below the surface.

“She could breathe but there’s only so much oxygen under there,” he said. “The snow was really heavy and it could have ended up being a life and death situation. She could have suffocated to death if no one else was there to help.”

Fortunately, Field had an emergency shovel and ― with the help of another skier ― was able to free her within minutes.

“I have no idea what I’d have done if he wasn’t there to help,” she told The Sun.