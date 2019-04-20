Gerard Araud left his post as French ambassador to the U.S. on Friday.

And the diplomat pulled no punches when it came to describing President Donald Trump in an exit interview with the Foreign Policy news website.

Araud, 66, said former President Barack Obama was the “ultimate bureaucrat, an introvert, basically a bit aloof, a restrained president.”

Obama was also “a bit arrogant,” he claimed, but “basically somebody who every night was going to bed with 60-page briefings and the next day they were sent back annotated by the president.”

Trump, however, was “an extrovert, really a big mouth, who reads basically nothing or nearly nothing, with the interagency process totally broken and decisions taken from the hip basically.”

Araud also explained why he’d prefer “somebody who doesn’t have heart problems” to take over his role and revealed the advice he gave to French President Emmanuel Macron’s aides about dealing with Trump’s tweets.