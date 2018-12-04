No one can seriously call french fries are “healthy” and keep a straight face, but one Harvard researcher has managed to depress the world by revealing just how bad they are for you.

Last year, Eric Rimm, a Harvard Epidemiology and Nutrition professor, co-authored a study for The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates.

Turns out participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared with those who ate their taters unfried.

The study didn’t get traction with the public until last week when the New York Times did a story about it, noting that the Agriculture Department considers a serving of fries to be three ounces, which is about 12 to 15 fries and 140 calories.

Rimm felt the french fries’ combination of salt, oil and starch necessitated a change in that number.

“There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of french fries,” Dr. Rimm told the Times. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six french fries.”

HuffPost reached out to Rimm, who did not immediately respond, but as you might expect, his six-fry suggestion made quite a few Twitter users a little salty.

Just saw something that said you’re only supposed to eat SIX french fries in one sitting. I’ve never felt so attacked. — Allison Viray (@AllisonViray) December 3, 2018

Seriously. I average 6 fries a bite. — Zac Thomas (@ZacPThomas) December 3, 2018

6 fries or 6 orders of fries? You can’t just eat 6 fries. 😂 — Jamie Schulz (@GCUmom77) December 3, 2018

Least successful restaurant ever: “It would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.”



Six fries!! — Jessica Glenza (@JessicaGlenza) November 29, 2018