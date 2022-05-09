Shopping

The French Pharmacy Skin Care Staples You Can Find On Amazon

Stock up on must-have cleansers, toners and sunscreens from brands like Caudalie, La-Roche Posay, Vichy and more.

The pervasive myth of French girl beauty has long haunted some Americans who see it as an ideal. It usually involves visions of effortlessly chic women with perfectly tousled hair and clear skin. The reality is that this problematic standard overwhelmingly excludes anyone who isn’t white, thin and wealthy. We’d all be better off reframing our perceptions of what “French beauty” is and who it represents.

However, there’s one thing the whole French girl beauty vibe has going for it, and that’s the wonderful array of French pharmacy beauty products. They’re generally reasonably priced and made with high-quality ingredients. As opposed to drugstore chains, French pharmacies are independently owned, and pharmacists personally handpick products that they feel are good enough to recommend to their customers — it’s all about cultivating trust. This helps to ensure a baseline level of quality that is hard to come by here in the states, where the market is flooded with beauty brands of varying quality and prices.

For beauty and skin care lovers, getting their hands on French pharmacy beauty products is an absolute must — but it’s not without its challenges. Until very recently, the only thing one could do was literally fly to France and hit every pharmacy in sight to stock up on essentials. These days, retailers like Amazon have tapped into this beloved market, making it possible for more people to dip their toes into the world of French beauty.

We rounded up a few of the most popular French pharmacy staples on Amazon below, so you can enjoy these luxurious skin and hair care items without having to leave the comfort of your couch.

1
Amazon
Klorane
This cult-fave dry shampoo by Klorane features a plant-based formula that eliminates oil, dirt and smells. Its legions of fans swear by its refreshing and clean scent and ability to add texture and volume without leaving behind a chalky residue.
$12.60 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Bioderma sebium pore refiner
This Bioderma pore-refining cream acts as a primer and gives the skin a classic and timeless matte, powdery effect. It's a great base for makeup and is perfect for anyone with large pores or oily skin.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $23.99)
3
Amazon
Nuxe huile prodigieuse
This luxurious and versatile plant oil and vitamin blend can be used everywhere from your hair to your face and body. It leaves skin silky soft and hair nourished and perfectly shiny.
$16.07 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Avéne eau theramale natural spring toner
Formulated for sensitive skin, this facial mist soothes and softens skin while providing hydration and protecting the natural moisture barrier. It is perfect for long flights or days spent in the office and is a lovely little pick-me-up.
$12.60 at Amazon
5
Amazon
La Roche-Posay toleraine hydrating gentle cleanser
Nurture your skin with this gentle fragrance-free cleanser from La Roche-Posay. It's formulated with niacinamide and ceramides that deeply hydrate the skin while helping to refine texture, calm redness and protect the skin's natural moisture barrier.
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Vichy mineral 89 serum
Lock in hydration and strengthen your skin with Vichy's daily skin fortifying booster. This fast-absorbing and lightweight serum also hydrates dry and sensitive skin without leaving it feeling sticky.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Embryolisse lait-creme concentrate
This iconic facial cream has a rich, hydrating formula that multitasks as a moisturizer, primer and mask. It's great for those with dry skin and leaves your complexion silky smooth without feeling too heavy.
$28 at Amazon
8
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios clear skin sunscreen
This oxybenzone-free sunscreen by La Roche-Posay is a great option for those who are prone to breakouts. It has an oil-free formula with a lightweight texture that doesn't feel greasy. And at SPF 60, you can rest easy knowing your skin is safe from the sun's harmful rays.
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Caudalie beauty elixir face mist
If, like us, you're used to picking up Caudalie products at Sephora or other stores, then you'll be delighted to find that one of their most iconic products, the beauty elixir, is available on Amazon. This facial mist toner not only refreshes and hydrates skin, but it also helps to refine pores, set makeup and reduce dullness. Once you try it, you'll understand how it's worth the price tag.
$49 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Bioderma sensibio micellar water
This is the micellar water that launched a thousand micellar waters. It's a gentle and easy way to cleanse your skin and remove makeup without stripping the moisture barrier. You'd be hard-pressed to see a French woman go without this must-have item.
$14.90 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
11
Amazon
Mustela hydra bébé body lotion
If you grew up with European or Latinx parents, then you are familiar with that classic, soothing Mustela fragrance. All of their baby products, including this body cream, are soothing and gentle, but hydrating enough to be worn at any age. The scent is refined and subtle, so you don't have to worry about smelling like a child when you use it.
$24 at Amazon
The Inkey List mandelic acid treatment

The Best Skin Care Products With Mandelic Acid

