Adrian Hancu via Getty Images

The pervasive myth of French girl beauty has long haunted some Americans who see it as an ideal. It usually involves visions of effortlessly chic women with perfectly tousled hair and clear skin. The reality is that this problematic standard overwhelmingly excludes anyone who isn’t white, thin and wealthy. We’d all be better off reframing our perceptions of what “French beauty” is and who it represents.

However, there’s one thing the whole French girl beauty vibe has going for it, and that’s the wonderful array of French pharmacy beauty products. They’re generally reasonably priced and made with high-quality ingredients. As opposed to drugstore chains, French pharmacies are independently owned, and pharmacists personally handpick products that they feel are good enough to recommend to their customers — it’s all about cultivating trust. This helps to ensure a baseline level of quality that is hard to come by here in the states, where the market is flooded with beauty brands of varying quality and prices.

Advertisement

For beauty and skin care lovers, getting their hands on French pharmacy beauty products is an absolute must — but it’s not without its challenges. Until very recently, the only thing one could do was literally fly to France and hit every pharmacy in sight to stock up on essentials. These days, retailers like Amazon have tapped into this beloved market, making it possible for more people to dip their toes into the world of French beauty.

We rounded up a few of the most popular French pharmacy staples on Amazon below, so you can enjoy these luxurious skin and hair care items without having to leave the comfort of your couch.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.