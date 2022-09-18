'French Spider-Man' Celebrates 60th Birthday With A Massive Skyscraper Climb

Alain Robert, a free solo climber known as the “French Spider-Man,” celebrated his 60th birthday in a big way.

Robert, who has climbed several large buildings in the world including the Burj Khalifa and the Empire State Building, climbed the Tour TotalEnergies skyscraper in Paris on Saturday, French news site Defense 92 reported.

Robert, who turned 60 years old in August, scaled the 48-story building in 60 minutes, according to the news site.

Alain Robert said he wanted to call attention to climate change when he climbed the 48-story skyscraper in Paris. Michel Euler via Associated Press

Saturday’s feat is reportedly the 12th time Robert has climbed the building, which rises roughly 614 feet above the ground.

The climber revealed to Reuters that he promised himself several years ago that he would climb the building for the occasion because 60 symbolizes France’s retirement age.

“I want to send people the message that being 60 years is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” Robert told Reuters.

Robert said he made the climb to raise awareness for global warming and compared the trek up the building to “a ladder,” according to Defense 92.

The news site reported that he dealt with the building’s metal window frames using “plasters” on his fingers and “a bit of tackle to reduce perspiration” during the climb.

He’s climbed several iconic structures over the years, including the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, Taipei 101, the Petronas Towers and Willis Tower.

Robert has no plans to give up on his passion, Defense 92 reported.