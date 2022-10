A four-piece soft-side luggage set reviewers say can’t be beat in style and durability for the price

“Review after four years: Terrific luggage. Durable, roomy, and attention-getting. First off, the luggage looks very upscale; the front side is vibrantly colored, and the tightly woven fabric has a good fit and finish. There are two metal zipper pulls on each compartment which is convenient; however, the zippers themselves and the pull attachments are adequate but not of superior durability. The bags are generously sized, deeper than our previous set and this allows the bags to swallow a lot more stuff yet remain portable. The insides are fully lined and contain straps to secure the contents. While the lining is thin and not the highest quality, it is a nice feature on a set in this price range; our previous set cost twice as much fifteen years ago and had no lining. Each of the pull pieces has two nicely functioning wheels and an expandable handle to let you drag the bag behind; you can even attach the duffel bag onto an extended handle via a back strap.Overall, this set was a terrific buy for my family's needs and should be the same for most casual travelers as well.” — James C.