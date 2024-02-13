I’m A Frequent Traveler. Here’s Everything I Stock Up On Before A Long-Haul Flight.

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

I don't go anywhere without my AirPods Pro. Not only are they a must for listening to music, podcasts and meditations, but the noise-cancellation feature helps me to zone out and decompress from the constant noise of the airport and plane. I like to switch between these and over-ear headphones during flights, depending on how my head and body are feeling as well as if I'm planning to sleep or not. I generally keep these in while going through the airport, while in the lounge and when I listen to music on the plane, and then switch to my over-ear headphones for movie-watching and sleeping. I find that they have a really long battery life, are comfortable and stay in firmly place.