Giddy Congressional Freshman Share First Day Photos: 'It's Really Happening'

Rep.-elect Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told The Washington Post she teared up when her flight touched down in Washington.

“I don’t get emotional very often, but 42 years to see where I’ve come — I’ve come so far,” she said. “I’m just this girl from Goose Creek, South Carolina, and I had a dream. I set some goals in life and I achieved them. . . . That’s what this has been a culmination of. It’s very humbling.”

Her mask was made by her sister, she said.