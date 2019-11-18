At Least 10 Shot, 4 Killed While Watching Football Game In Fresno

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a backyard party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in southeast Fresno, Calif.

At least ten people were shot and four of them were killed at a family gathering in Fresno, California on Sunday evening, authorities said.

People were gathered in the backyard of a home watching football when “unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck [in] and opened fire,” Michael Reid, deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department, told local reporters, per AP.

Police said they found three people dead at the residence, located in the city’s southeast, and a fourth victim died at the hospital. Six others have been hospitalized with conditions ranging from “critical” to “critical but stable,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

No suspect has yet been arrested.

#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances...a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019

Bill Dooley, a lieutenant with Fresno Police, told reporters earlier on Sunday that “this was a mass casualty shooting, there’s no doubt about it,”

He said the shooting remained an open investigation.

A neighbor told the Bee that recent violence in the area had made him nervous about his own safety. Choua Vang said his next door neighbor’s house had been shot at just last week.

“It makes me feel unsafe to be outside when the sun’s down,” Vang said.

The Bee noted that the backyard shooting was at least the second deadly gun attack on Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot dead earlier in the day in his home, located about 5 miles away.

Police have not said whether the two shootings could be linked.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.