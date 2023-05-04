ShoppingkitchenOrganizingfridge

We Consulted Organizing TikTok For Tips On Keeping Your Fridge In Order

Can’t stop watching fridge organizing videos on TikTok? Here’s how to give your own a viral-worthy makeover.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clear-Fridge-Organizer-Bins-Set/dp/B08RYTGPH1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf4e4b03c1b88ce6240%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clear fridge dividers with handles." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644fccf4e4b03c1b88ce6240" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Clear-Fridge-Organizer-Bins-Set/dp/B08RYTGPH1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644fccf4e4b03c1b88ce6240%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Clear fridge dividers with handles.</a>
Amazon
Clear fridge dividers with handles.

Who knew the old saying “a place for everything and everything in its place” would one day describe a viral social media phenomenon about refrigeration? With hyper-specific containers for everything from pickles to eggs, refrigerator-organizing TikTok — also known as #fridgetok — is a particular type of #foodporn, so perfectly does it depict pristinely and immaculately stored food.

For a busy working person, maintaining this level of organization may feel far too time-consuming and expensive. Yet, Catherine Benson, aka _catben_, an organizational TikTok content creator with 11.5 million followers, said that getting your fridge together can ultimately save you time and money in the long run.

“Spending a few minutes each week to organize your fridge [makes] it easier to find what you need and avoid buying unnecessary items,” Benson told HuffPost via email. “Use clear containers to help you see what’s inside and avoid wasting food. You can also plan your meals ahead of time and buy only what you need, reducing food waste and saving money.”

@_catben_

Post spring break random fridge restock! 🤩 #asmr #fridgerestock #fridgeorganization #foodie #restock #momlife #restock #snackdrawer

♬ original sound - Catherine Benson

Kaeli McEwen, a home organization content creator with 13.9 million TikTok followers, agreed, saying that keeping a super-organized fridge is only really cumbersome at the beginning.

“Once you get the main organized flow of the fridge, it’s not a busy task to keep up,” McEwen said. “Just keep putting things where they go and it adds no extra time at all!”

On TikTok, this upkeep is known as a #restock or a #refresh, wildly popular hashtags that have amassed billions of views. While the videos always show different types of foods and kitchens, one thing is generally consistent: clear stacking containers that allow you to maximize your fridge space and see all the things you have.

Rather than playing Tetris with your weekly groceries and trying to decipher if you have any carrots, McEwen says that having designated spaces for everything in your fridge lets you quickly grab ingredients as you need them. Further, being able to see everything in your fridge when you open it speeds up cooking, meal prepping, compiling a shopping list and putting fresh groceries away.

“With the containers that I use and how my fridge is organized, I find it easier to cook and plan because everything is visible and I never have to search for items,” wrote Tawnya Martin, a restock and organizing TikTok creator, to HuffPost. “It is much easier to see when things are getting low and produce might be close to spoiling. Oftentimes, one of us just stands at the fridge looking in, calling out items to Alexa for our grocery list, and it never takes long.”

To help get your fridge looking #restock-ready, these content creators shared their favorite tools for top-notch storage.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Clear stacking bins with lids
The number one item for inner-fridge organization? Clear stacking containers, hands down. Yet, all the TikTokers we spoke with agreed there among the myriad types of clear bins, different ones work for different families (and fridge sizes).

If you're just getting started with organizing your fridge, organization TikToker Catherine Benson recommends getting a set with multiple sizes. "I would recommend starting with clear stackable bins in various sizes, as they can help to group similar items together and maximize space in the fridge," Benson said.

Home organization TikToker Monica Brady, who goes by the handle midwesternmama29, also recommends using different-sized containers so you can better see what literally fits in your fridge and what metaphorically fits in your lifestyle. "I don’t buy thousands of containers…I simply do what I find helps me and my family!" Brady told HuffPost.
$28.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Clear fridge dividers with handles
In addition to lidded bins, the TikTokers recommend using clear dividers in your fridge. "Dividers can also be useful for separating different types of items or for creating designated areas for specific foods," Benson said.

Brady added that using dividers and separating foods can be helpful with kids or teens in the house. "Having an organized and prepped fridge provides a more functional space for my kids," she said. "They can more independently get themselves fruits, veggies, snacks and drinks!"
$34.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Or a smaller set of dividers if you're just starting out
If you don't need a complete set, or if you have a smaller fridge, home organization content creator Kaeli McEwen recommends this set of four compact dividers. "When I very first started to organize my fridge, I used the [four-pack] of mDesigns rectangle acrylic organizers!" she said. "They're easy for most things to fit in it!"
$24.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Clear desk organizers for sorting within your drawers
Another tip from TikTok: Don't get hung up on only using fridge-specific organizing items. TikToker Tawnya Martin suggests using desk organizers, or other low-clearance containers, to bring organization to yourmeat or produce drawers.

"It's nice for our kids to be able to go to the fridge and find what they need without having to ask for help," she said. "I have a 4-year-old that loves cheese. She's able to open the fridge and know exactly where the cheese is and it's easy for her to get to it. The same thing is true for other snacks and drinks for my older child."
$14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An egg case to protect the shells
For a little vintage flair, Benson also recommends an egg case. "An egg holder is also a useful item to have, as it can protect eggs from damage and help to free up space," she said.
$12.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Lazy Susan for condiments
"A Lazy Susan is almost a must for condiments and I have a Copco non-skid," Martin said. "My husband was kind of skeptical back when I first started organizing with containers and now he agrees that it helps. His favorite part is the Lazy Susan because he never has to dig to the back of the fridge for dressing or BBQ sauce."

Benson agreed that putting a lazy Susan in your fridge can help make condiments, dressing or any other items easy to reach.
$9.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A full set of Utopia Home fridge organizers
Give your fridge an instant organization boost with a versatile starter setthat comes with an egg container and stacking bins. Martin recommends the brand Utopia Home.
$16.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Produce containers for keeping your fruits and veggies fresh
An organized fridge means no sad, wilted lettuce dying in the back. Martin recommends the Progressive Prepworks produce keeper to keep fruits and veggies fresh and visible in the fridge.
$32.49 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A WhiteRhino glass pickle jar to keep your fingers fresh
Pickle lovers will flip out over this cleverly designed storagejar that separates the pickle juice to keep your fingers clean and your fridge looking good.

"My pickle flip jars are by far my favorite container and I recommend it to everyone!" Martin said. "They keep my fingers from getting pickle juice on them and I never need a fork. The WhiteRhino is larger and glass. I like to point out that [it's] never leaked."
$22.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Food storage containers for meal prep and leftovers
Say goodbye to that takeout container you've been reusing, and upgrade to some high-quality food storage containers. Both McEwen and Martin recommend Rubbermaid Brilliance glass containers with a lock top for leftovers, meal prepping and general food organization. They stack on top of each other, and are easy to take on the go.
$33.49 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh

44 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Doctors Reveal ‘The 1 Food I Won’t Give Up’

Home & Living

How The Writers Strike May Affect Your TV Viewing This Week (And Beyond)

Work/Life

This Is What Experts Do When They’re Torn Between Career Opportunities

Parenting

13 Mess-Free Activities To Entertain Kids While Traveling

Style & Beauty

Should You Sleep In Underwear Or Go Commando? Doctors Have Thoughts.

Wellness

So THAT’S Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

Work/Life

10 Things I Won’t Do At Hotels After Working As A Hotel Housekeeper

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"